County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper announced in her weekly news conference Sept. 16th that there are four new positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Erie County.

This brings the cumulative total in the county to 1,439 with 48 total deaths reported in NEDSS. There are 1,356 recovered cases, 35 active cases and 25,484 negative cases reported.

