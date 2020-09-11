Erie County reports four new cases of COVID-19; one new death

County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper and the Erie County Department of Health have announced that there are four new positive cases of COVID-19 and one new death reported in Erie County as of Sept. 11th.

This brings the cumulative total in the county to 1,411 with 48 deaths (reported in NEDSS). There are 1,319 recovered cases, 44 active cases and 24,668 negatives reported.

Yesterday, Erie County reported two new positive cases, along with 67 active cases.

The next news conference will take place Wednesday, Sept. 16th at 3 p.m. You can watch live on YourErie.com.