Erie County reports new record of daily COVID-19 cases

The number of COVID-19 cases are rising significantly in Erie County creating another one day record high.

The county executive urged residents to stay in and stop the community spread.

Here is a breakdown of the case numbers the county is seeing.

One percent of Erie County has already contracted the virus. This is causing major concerns about getting control of the spread.

On November 11th, Erie County reported 99 new cases of COVID-19. Currently there are 557 active cases.

“The majority of our cases are being traced to adult behavior in the community, basically people gathering. The uptick in cases is definitely concerning,” said Kathy Dahlkemper, Erie County Executive.

As the number of tests being distributed rise, so does the positivity rate for new cases.

“We have tested over 8,200 patients with a definite increase in the demand for testing in the recent weeks. Our rate of positivity has now increased to over six percent,” said Dr. Chris Clark, President of St. Vincent Hospital.

“In the past couple of weeks, our symptomatic patients seeking testing has peeked at 18% within that symptomatic population so definitely more cases and testing are occurring,” said Dr. Emily Shears, Epidemiologist at UPMC Hamot.

County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper also noted the difficulty contact tracers are having when it comes to investigating these cases.

“We’re doing all we can do at this point and that’s to contact every single positive case as quickly as we can. I mean the goal used to be to do it in 12 hours. Then it went to 24 and now it’s even a little longer to let them know that they’re positive and that they need to contact their contacts. So it’s a very serious situation right now,” said Dahlkemper.

Each of the local hospitals are reporting their numbers when it comes to hospitalizations.

St. Vincent Hospital is reporting 20 patients with only one patient on the ventilator.

UPMC Hamot is reporting that they currently have 12 patients. Millcreek Community Hospital is reporting two cases.

The county executive said that the decision on a possible second shut down will be up to the state.