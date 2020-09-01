Erie County reports nine new positive cases of COVID-19; 102 active cases

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper and the Erie County Department of Health have announced that there are nine new positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Erie County as of September 1st.

This brings the cumulative total in the county to 1,358 with 47 total deaths (change made in NEDSS). There are 1,209 recovered cases, 102 active cases and 23,087 negatives reported.

Yesterday, August 31st there was one new positive case reported in the county. Since Friday, six new deaths have been reported. 10 new cases were reported for Saturday and three new cases were reported for Sunday.

The next news conference will take place Wednesday, September 2nd at 3 p.m. You can watch live on YourErie.com.