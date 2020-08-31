Erie County reports one new positive case of COVID-19; 118 active cases

County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper and the Erie County Department of Health have announced that there is one new positive case of COVID-19 reported in Erie County as of August 31st.

Since Friday, six new deaths have been reported, and 10 new cases were reported for Saturday and three new cases were reported for Sunday.

This brings the cumulative total in the county to 1,349 with 48 deaths reported in NEDSS. There are 1,183 recovered cases, 118 active cases and 23,087 negatives reported.

The next news conference on COVID-19 in Erie County will take place Wednesday, September 2nd at 3 p.m. You can watch live on YourErie.com.