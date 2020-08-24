Erie County reports one new positive case of COVID-19; 234 active cases

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper and the Erie County Department of Health have announced that there is one new positive case of COVID-19 reported in Erie County as of 12:01 a.m. on August 24th.

This brings the cumulative total in the county to 1,297 total cases and 38 total deaths reported in NEDSS. There are 1,025 recovered cases, 234 active cases and 21,709 negatives reported.

Since Friday, three new deaths have been reported. 12 new cases were reported for Saturday and 13 new cases were reported for Sunday.

The next news conference on COVID-19 in Erie County will take place Wednesday, August 26th at 3 p.m. You can watch live on YourErie.com.