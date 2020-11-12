Erie County reports record high 124 new cases of COVID-19; two new deaths

County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper and the Erie County Department of Health have announced that there are 124 new positive cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths reported in Erie County as of 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 11th.

This brings the cumulative total in the county to 2,970 with 59 total deaths (reported in NEDSS). There are 2,267 recovered cases, 644 active cases and 36,900 negatives reported.

Yesterday, Nov. 11th, Erie County reported 99 new positive cases, 557 active cases, and 57 deaths.

The next news conference will take place Wednesday, Nov. 18th at 3 p.m. You can watch live on YourErie.com.