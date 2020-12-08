Erie County reports record high 299 new COVID-19 cases; PA reports 10,170 new cases

Erie County is reporting a record high 299 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 16 new deaths, bringing the cumulative total in the county to 7,169.

There are 4,033 active cases, 3,016 recovered and 120 total deaths.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 10,170 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 436,614.

The department is also reporting 169 new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 11,542 total deaths.

There are 5,421 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 1,115 people are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 4,200 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of November 27 – December 3 stood at 14.4%.

To date, 2,959,724 people have tested negative in Pennsylvania.