Erie County reports record high 99 new positive cases of COVID-19

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

The Erie County Department of Health is reporting 99 new positive cases of COVID-19 today.

That brings the total number of positive cases in the county since March to 2,846 with 56 total deaths reported.

Across the region, Crawford County is reporting an increase of 48 new cases, bringing the total there to 813.

Warren County is reporting an increase of three new cases, bringing the total there to 93.

Chautauqua County is reporting an increase of 25 new cases, bringing the total there to 1,214.

And Ashtabula County is reporting an increase of 48 new cases, bringing the total there to 1,238.

