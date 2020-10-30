Erie County reports record high number of COVID-19 cases

Erie County is reporting a record high number of COVID-19 cases.

Chelsey Withers was live in the control room with a breakdown of these numbers.

Erie County reported 53 new cases and this surge is creating fear for many. Just in the last seven days, Erie County has seen 219 cases, which brings the cumulative total in Erie County to 2,181 with 269 active cases, and 54 reported deaths.

Saint Vincent Hospital reports that they have 44 new positive tests this week and currently 16 patients in the hospital.

UPMC Hamot reports seven COVID-19 patients are hospitalized there.

According to an epidemiologist at UPMC Hamot, the overall mortality rate is decreasing, but when there is a large uptick in cases in the community, the hospitals see an uptick that comes after that with hospitalizations.

With Halloween less than 24 hours away, health experts are urging residents to refrain from going to any sort of party due to the fact that you could be pre-symptomatic. Not only could you spread the disease to people there, but inside your household as well.

“If your symptoms start on a Monday we are going to look at that Saturday and Sunday as time that you would have been exposing other individuals. So, again those weekend parties, where everyone is feeling fine and you ask everyone, they could be pre-symptomatic and that’s where we get into problems with exposing people before they become sick,” said Emily Shears, epidemiologist, UPMC Hamot.

Shears explained that they are seeing a lot of cases stemming from mask fatigue and social gatherings.