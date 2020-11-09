Erie County reports record high single day increase with 79 new positive cases of COVID-19; 455 active cases

County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper and the Erie County Department of Health have announced that there are 79 new positive cases of COVID-19 and one new death reported in Erie County as of 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 8th.

Over the weekend, 49 new positive cases were reported as of 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 6th, and 54 new positive cases were reported as of 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 7th.

This brings the cumulative total in the county to 2,675 with 56 deaths (reported in NEDSS). There are 2,164 recovered cases, 455 active cases and 35,674 negatives reported.

The next news conference will take place Wednesday, Nov. 11th at 3 p.m. You can watch live on YourErie.com.