Erie County reports seven new cases of COVID-19; 37 active cases

County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper and the Erie County Department of Health have announced that there are seven new positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Erie County as of 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 16th.

This brings the cumulative total in the county to 1,446 with 48 deaths (reported in NEDSS). There are 1,361 recovered cases, 37 active cases and 25,484 negatives reported.

Yesterday, Erie County reported four new positive cases and 35 active cases.

The next news conference will take place Wednesday, Sept. 23rd at 3 p.m. You can watch live at YourErie.com.