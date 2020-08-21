Erie County reports seven new positive cases of COVID-19; 270 active cases

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper and the Erie County Department of Health have announced that there are seven new positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Erie County as of August 21st.

This brings the cumulative total in the county to 1,271 and 35 total deaths. There are 966 recovered cases, 270 active cases and 21,232 negatives.

Yesterday, August 20th, there were 19 positive cases of COVID-19 and one death reported.

The next news conference will take place Wednesday, August 26th at 3 p.m. You can watch live on YourErie.com.

