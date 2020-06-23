Erie County reports seven new positive cases of COVID-19; cumulative total is 54

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper and Erie County Department of Health have announced seven new positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Erie County as of 12:01 a.m. on June 23rd.

The total cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Erie County is 542, with 431 recovered cases, 99 active cases and 12 deaths.

This information can be found on the chart on the “Positive Cases in Erie County” page at eriecountypa.gov.

Erie County will hold a press briefing on COVID-19 in Erie County on Wednesday June 24th at 3 p.m.

All questions related to COVID-19 symptoms and enforcement should be directed to Erie County Department of Health at 814-451-6700 or ecdhinfo@eriecountypa.gov.