Erie County reports six new positive cases of COVID-19; 237 active cases

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper and the Erie County Department of Health have announced that there are six new positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Erie County as of 12:01 a.m. on August 17th.

Over the weekend, 18 cases were reported for Saturday and 11 cases were reported for Sunday.

This brings the cumulative total in the county to 1,217 with 33 deaths reported in NEDSS. There are 947 recovered cases, 237 active cases and 20,341 negatives reported.

The next news conference on COVID-19 in Erie County will take place Wednesday, August 19th at 3 p.m. You can watch live on YourErie.com.