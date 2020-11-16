Erie County reports three-day total of 385 new cases of COVID-19; 1,003 active cases

County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper and the Erie County Department of Health have announced that there are 101 new positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Erie County as of 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 15th.

Over the weekend, 149 new positive cases were reported as of 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 13th, and 135 new positive cases were reported as of 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 14th.

This brings the cumulative total in the county to 3,463 with 59 total deaths (reported in NEDSS). There are 2,401 recovered cases, 1,003 active cases and 38,303 negatives reported.

“The three-day total of 385 new cases in Erie County in alarming,” said Melissa Lyon, director of the Erie County Department of Health. “The number of new cases per day have overwhelmed the public health capacity. The disease investigators are prioritizing case investigations based upon the vulnerability. Cases associated with long-term care facilities and persons 65 years of age or older are categorized as highest priority for investigation. The Pennsylvania Department of Health’s Western Regional Contract Tracing Coalition has been assisting with the contact tracing in Erie County. The community spread of COVID-19 in Erie County is substantial. It is imperative that Erie County residents begin to think about changing their social activities. I am urging everyone to keep your social gatherings very small, to 10 people or fewer, and preferably not socialize with people you do not live with.” Melissa Lyon, director, Erie County Department of Health.

Director Lyon is also giving an update on influenza cases:

“There are currently no reported cases of influenza. While that is encouraging, I am concerned that once influenza and COVID-19 are co-circulating in the community our disease burden in the community will worsen and potentially overwhelm the healthcare systems. If you have not received a flu shot, I urge you to get one today!” Director Lyon

The next news conference will take place Wednesday, Nov. 18th at 3 p.m. You can watch live on YourErie.com and the YourErie 2Go App.