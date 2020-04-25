Erie County reports three new positive cases of COVID-19 for total of 78

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper today announced three new positive cases of COVID-19 in Erie County.

The total cumulative positive cases of COVID-19 in Erie County to date is 78, with 1,533 negatives. Fifty-three of the 78 total cases have recovered.

One of the new cases is in their 60s, one is in their 20s, and one is a child under the age of 5.

All three new cases are connected to known positives. Contact tracing continues by Erie County Department of Health.

Data including cumulative cases, active cases, recovered cases, negatives, deaths, and quarantine and isolation numbers are available in the new chart on eriecountypa.gov under “Positive Cases” on the COVID-19 page.

“We are all excited about the possibility of reopening businesses in Erie County soon, but it’s so important that we continue to practice social distancing – with masks, and practicing good personal hygiene. If the stay-at-home order is lifted, we must continue these practices. Universal masking is our new way of life, and it will be here for a while. I can’t stress enough that we are talking about people’s lives here,” said Dahlkemper.