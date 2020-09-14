Erie County reports two new positive cases of COVID-19; 39 active cases

County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper and Erie County Department of Health have announced that there are two new positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Erie County as of September 14th.

This brings the cumulative total in the county to 1,423 with 48 total deaths (reported in NEDSS). There are 1,336 recovered cases, 39 active cases and 24,926 negatives reported.

Over the weekend, 10 positive cases were reported for Saturday and 0 cases were reported for Sunday.

The next news conference will take place Wednesday, September 16th at 3 p.m. You can watch live on YourErie.com.