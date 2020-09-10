Erie County reports two new positive cases of COVID-19; 67 active cases

County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper and the Erie County Department of Health have announced that there are two new positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Erie County as of Sept. 10th.

According to the department, three cases have been transferred because they live outside of Erie County’s jurisdiction.

This brings the adjusted cumulative total in the county to 1,407 with 47 deaths (reported in NEDSS). There are 1,293 recovered cases, 67 active cases and 24,668 negatives reported.

Yesterday, there were 13 new cases and 77 active cases reported.

The next news conference will take place Wednesday, Sept. 16th at 3 p.m. You can watch live on YourErie.com.