Erie County reports two new positive cases of COVID-19; 85 active cases

County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper and the Erie County Department of Health have announced that there are two new positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Erie County as of Sept. 8th.

This brings the cumulative total in the county to 1,395 with 47 deaths (reported in NEDSS). There are 1,263 recovered cases, 85 active cases and 24,315 negatives reported.

Over the weekend, 11 new cases were reported for Saturday and three new cases were reported for Sunday. Three new cases were also reported for Monday.

The next news conference will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 9th at 3 p.m. You can watch live at YourErie.com.