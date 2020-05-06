Erie County resident speaks out after recovering from COVID-19

The road to recovery is happening for many COVID-19 patients around the world.

Now one Erie County resident is speaking out about what his experience was like.

It has been over one month since long time Erie Police and Gannon Security Guard Les Fetterman tested positive for COVID-19, but now that he has fully recovered he is looking to make a difference.

“It started with having some weird body aches. I didn’t think I was sick at that point, but then probably the second day I started getting a cough, a little bit of a fever and I was like man I just don’t feel well,” said Fetterman.

Fetterman explained that these symptoms began about two weeks after he returned from a cruise.

“Had to do all of the contact tracing so we could figure out who had to be quarantined. Luckily they were taking all of the precautions, doing everything seriously. So it was a couple of family members and close friends that I had contact with since the symptoms started. By the time I was notified, that was actually the last day of my symptoms,” said Fetterman.

During his quarantine, Fetterman realized that he wanted to help others. So after waiting 21 days without having symptoms and retesting negative, he was able to donate plasma on Monday.

“I think we sort of owe it to everybody, the more we can help anybody that sort of thing. I am going to do it again in 28 days on June 2nd and hopefully that will help especially someone that severely ill or older people with health problems. I think the more they know about the disease, the more they can get a cure,” said Fetterman.

As for what his message is to those going through this, Fetterman said that it feels like the day after the flu but just know that you are going to get through it.

Fetterman claims that people will feel weak when going through this and that he did not get as sick as one would in the flu, but it lasts about five to seven says.

“The big thing is knowing that family would to quarantine and we are going to get through this as they say this is just the first fay to the road once this is all over,” said Fetterman.

Fetterman explained that his family is healthy as well and one thing that he can’t wait to do is spend some time with his granddaughter.