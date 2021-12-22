Erie County residents attend COVID-19 testing clinic before holiday gatherings

Dozens of Erie County residents are preparing for the holidays while making an effort to ensure safe gatherings with friends and family this week.

Here is more on how the community is showing up for some last minute COVID-19 testing.

Several people that were getting tested said that this kind of opportunity makes them more confident about traveling to see family.

Erie County residents are taking an extra step to prepare for holiday gatherings, and it doesn’t involve wrapping gifts or decking the halls.

Dozens of people attended a free drive thru rapid COVID testing clinic on Wednesday December 22nd at the Erie County Department of Public Safety on Flower Road.

“Just with everyone getting together for the holidays I think it’s very important to get tested to make sure that we’re safe,” said Zach Heeter, Assistant Dean of Accelerated Pharmacy Path at LECOM.

The Erie County Health Department held the clinic. The department of health also announced six cases of the omicron variant have been identified in the county.

“With the omicron variant out there, I think that makes it even more important to get tested,” said Heeter.

Several people receiving COVID tests said that opportunities like this one are a great way to keep their families safe.

“I need to get tested to see my family in Colorado for Christmas. I saw it online posted about this opportunity and I thought this is perfect. I work right down the road I can come here on my lunch break and get tested,” said Jason Schilling, Attending COVID Testing Clinic.

Another resident who received a test said that she’s going to visit family in Virginia and she doesn’t want to spread COVID to family members especially with the omicron variant spreading rapidly.

“It’s gonna come flying through and we all could get it. Even us that have the booster and everything. I’m doing everything I can to stay safe,” said Anita Muenz, Attending COVID Testing Clinic.

Medical experts said in addition to getting tested, Erie County residents should consider getting vaccinated or their booster shot.