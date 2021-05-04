Erie County residents can soon apply for the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program

Erie County has announced the launch of FCC’s Emergency Broadband Benefit Program.

The program, to launch May 12, will give eligible households a $50 monthly discount on broadband service, and up to $75 a month if the household is on Tribal lands.

A one-time discount of up to $100 on a computer or tablet will also be offered to eligible households.

Eligibility requirements:

participants in existing low-income or pandemic relief programs offered by a broadband

provider

Lifeline subscribers, including those that are on Medicaid or accept SNAP benefits

households with kids receiving free and reduced-price lunch or school breakfast

Pell grant recipients

those who have lost jobs and seen their income reduced in the last year

“Over the last year, we learned the definition of essential as everyone searched for new ways to stay

connected to one another,” stated County Executive Dahlkemper. “County government has embraced technology in a robust manner, permitting us to serve our residents with minimal interruption. We are grateful for these efforts to be enhanced on a larger scale now with the assistance of the FCC. I encourage residents to take advantage of this opportunity and enroll on May 12.”

Click here to enroll. For more information about the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program visit Emergency Broadband Benefit | Federal Communications Commission (fcc.gov).