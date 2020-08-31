Erie County residents speak out against mass evictions during the pandemic

Erie County residents are speaking out against mass evictions during the pandemic with Pennsylvania’s eviction moratorium set to expire today.

We spoke to participants to find out what changes the rally is hoping to inspire.

Those rallying have expressed concerns for Erie residents who are now facing eviction.

Concerned residents gathered outside the Erie County Courthouse. They are now asking elected officials including President Judge John Trucilla to extend the eviction moratorium to give renters more time to make their payments.

“For the average working person who’s trying to make ends meet and put food on the table for their family and be able to pay their bills, mass evictions are only going to hurt our community especially during a pandemic,” said Cole Schenley, Rallying Against Evictions.

Schenley added that the pandemic has affected everyone financially including landlords.

“I totally understand landlords need to get paid their rent and everything like that. Something should totally be done on a state level for them,” said Schenley.

One protester said that with more people being evicted from their homes, they may be at greater risk for contracting COVID-19.

Organizers are also hoping for a number of protections from the virus and a lot more.

“We would love to see an extension of unemployment, extra benefits on unemployment, another stimulus check, whatever we can do to put peoples health and safety above profits,” said Elspeth Koehle, Organizer of Rally Against Evictions.

Those rallying said that housing is a human right and they hope to see the deadline extended to the end of November.