Erie County schedules two more rapid COVID testing clinics at Bayfront Convention Center

If you want or are in need of a free rapid COVID test, Erie County has scheduled two more events at the Bayfront Convention Center.

The previous testing clinics held at the Convention Center, including the one on Monday, have attracted hundreds of people as COVID numbers continue to rise.

The next clinic is scheduled for January 12th. Testing will be available from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Another clinic has also been scheduled for next Tuesday January 18th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Registration, along with waiting and testing, will be indoors.

No insurance is needed for this testing, and testing is for people ages two and older.