Erie County school districts return to classes for the school year

It is the first week of classes for some school districts here in Erie County.

Each school had their own approach to a combination of virtual and in person learning.

We visited a couple of local school districts to see how administrators are navigating this return for campus.

Local school districts are working closely with the Erie County Department of Health.

Classes beginning this week in the Harborcreek School District. Sixty students opted for a cyber school education year.

About 700 students are enrolled in an AB hybrid system where students alternate days of virtual and in person learning.

The principal of Harborcreek High School said that students have been cooperative.

“You know the kids just want to have some normal routine. We have classes of two kids, some have two kids, some have fourteen,” said Pam Chodubski, Principal of Harborcreek High School.

In addition to smaller classes, students have assigned seating to ensure social distancing. The cafeteria is set up differently and students are required to wear masks.

With all of these changes Harborcreek High School recruited a pandemic coordinator to assist the community.

“She’s able to answer questions for families. She is able to answer questions for teachers and then she will also work closely with the health department in the event that we have any families that are either COVID positive or in quarantine,” said Chodubski.

While classes in Harborcreek have already started, administrators in North East are still preparing for students to return next week.

“We decided that we had three groups of students that were gonna have to deal with. The kids that are coming back, kids that would live stream as well as the students that would be opting for a cyber experience,” said Greg Beardsley, Principal of North East Middle School.

Beardsley added that the faculty at North East Middle School have learned a new way of teaching.

“All the flexibility that they’ve had to do and all of the knowledge that they’ve had to learn about live streaming and the flexibility that they’ve had to demonstrate through out the summer to make this a go and I feel very confident and prepared for the opening,” said Beardsley.

Students in the North East School District will return to campus on Monday August 31st.