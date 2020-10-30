Erie County sees 53 new cases of COVID-19; record number of cases since pandemic began

Erie County now reporting 53 new cases of COVID-19. It’s the highest one day total since the pandemic began.

It brings the county to a new record high for the week as COVID-19 continues to surge.

According to the health department, small gatherings are believed to be a key factor in the rising number of COVID-19 cases, especially when someone leaves a gathering and then goes home to be with their family.

Erie County reporting 53 new cases in 24 hours, this surge is creating fear for many.

“I can now say that I am shocked and disappointed.” said Melissa Lyon, Director of Erie County Department of Health.

“I’m concerned, I’m worried. I’m worried about what’s going to happen two weeks from now, three weeks from now. Will we see some of the hospital issues that we’re seeing in other parts of the country? That’s what I am worried about.” said Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper

What is believed to be the source of the rise and causing extra concern.

“It’s families. It’s exactly what we are seeing from the little tiny ones all the way up to the oldest and wisest of our families. I know it’s hard and this is the last message they want to hear, but when we’re socializing outside of our household, masks and staying six feet or greater away.” Lyon said.

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper saying that despite the significant rise in cases, one thing that is safe to do is vote.

“You will be at your polling place for less than 15 minutes most likely. There will be social distancing, masks have to be work and everything will be sanitized on a regular basis.” Dahlkemper said.

Just in the last seven days, Erie County has seen 219 cases. This brings the cumulative amount of cases of COVID-19 in Erie County to 2,181 with 269 active cases and 54 reported deaths.

St. Vincent Hospital reporting that they have 44 new positive tests and 16 patients are in the hospital.

UPMC Hamot reporting seven COVID-19 patients are hospitalized.