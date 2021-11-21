Erie County sees a weekly total of 1,593 cases of COVID-19

In the past week the latest COVID-19 numbers have remained in the triple digits in the Erie region.

From Saturday November 13th to Monday November 15th, the Erie County Health Department reported a three day total of 638 new cases of COVID-19.

The on Tuesday November 16th, the department of health reported an additional 205 cases of COVID-19 in Erie County.

On Wednesday November 17th, the total number of new cases for COVID-19 in Erie County was 187.

On Thursday November 18th the Erie County Health Department reported 239 new cases of COVID-19.

The last report for new cases of COVID-19 in Erie County was released on Friday November 19th where 324 new cases of COVID-19 were reported.

A total of 1,593 cases were reported overall last week. The reports for the new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend have yet to be released at this time.

