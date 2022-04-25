(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Erie County Department of Health is reporting an increase in COVID-19 cases for the week. The county Health Department is reporting a daily average of 27 COVID-19 cases, out of 191 total cases, for the week of April 18-24.

No new deaths were reported over the week. The total number of deaths reported in the county since March 2020 remains at 797.

Last week, the Health Department reported 93 total cases. The week before, 107 total cases were reported.

As of April 24, the breakdown by vaccination status and age range is as follows:

breakdown Not vaccinated 31 91 533 655 82% Partially vaccinated 0 3 29 32 4% Fully vaccinated 2 15 72 89 11% Additional dose 0 3 18 21 3% Total 797 100% Courtesy: Erie County Department of Health

During the week of April 18-24 —300 people were vaccinated, bringing the total number of vaccinated people in the county to 181,583 with the following breakdown:

population Partially vaccinated 23,925 9.4% 8.9% Fully vaccinated 157,658 61.9% 58.5% Received additional dose 78,932 31.0% 29.3% Courtesy: Erie County Department of Health

According to the CDC COVID-19 Community Levels, Erie County currently has a low level of community transmission.

At this level, recommendations for preventing the spread of COVID-19 include:

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines, for 5 years and older, including those who are pregnant and plan on becoming pregnant. This means getting all recommended primary doses and booster doses when eligible.

Anyone may choose to mask at any time, regardless of vaccination status.

If you are (or live, work or have contact with someone who is) at high risk for severe illness or have a weak immune system, consult your healthcare provider about masking and other precautions.

Get tested if you have symptoms or have been exposed to COVID-19.

Wear a mask if you have symptoms, positive test results, or have been exposed to COVID-19.

Stay home while waiting for test results. If you have positive test results, even if you don’t have symptoms, stay home and apart from others in your home and, if possible, use a separate bathroom; inform your close contacts to stay home and get tested.

Maintain improved ventilation throughout indoor spaces when possible.

According to the health department, the benefit of vaccination is that it helps the body prevent severe illness and lessens the likelihood of needing hospitalization.

If you have concerns or questions about vaccines, ask healthcare professionals or contact the Erie County Department of Health at 814-451-6700.