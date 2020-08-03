Erie County sees it’s largest spike of COVID-19 cases over the weekend. With the increase of numbers comes five new deaths as well.

In just the last three days, 60 new positive cases were reported in the county and the fear is that it could get worse.

Five deaths were reported by the county on Monday August 3rd. Although the statistics about those deaths are not being released, the county did state that the deaths are trending on the elderly population.

County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper spoke out today saying these numbers are very concerning due to the fact that Erie is seeing a community spread like never before.

The county executive also noted that a major issue that the county is beginning to face is private events.

For months many people chose not to gather, but now events such as graduation parties and weddings are beginning to happen.

Another concern is due to travel. The county is asking for more enforcement if you are traveling back from a hot spot.

“A lot of tourists here, talking to some of the businesses that are in that industry they’ve had pretty good months so that can be a problem for us. I do think there’s a lot of people traveling to those hot spot states and not coming back and quarantining,” said Kathy Dahlkemper, Erie County Executive.

Dahlkemper also told us that the county expects to have more testing done on residents or those who may have been exposed to the virus.

The county executive also said that the community needs to do their part to eliminate the spread of this.

This process could involve simple things such as not going to small graduation parties, weddings or family gatherings.