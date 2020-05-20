Erie County sees largest single day increase in COVID-19 cases with 17 new cases

Erie County is seeing it’s largest single day increase in COVID-19 cases. Seventeen new cases are confirmed just days before a popular holiday weekend.

Shock waves are being felt across Erie County with a significant spike in COVID-19 numbers.

Here’s a breakdown of the seventeen new cases in the county.

Fourteen of the new cases are located in zone one. One of the new cases lives in zone two. The other two cases live in zone three.

This brings the total number of cases in the county to 162 cumulative positive cases along with three deaths and 121 recovered cases.

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper added that during the news briefing that Elmwood Gardens Retirement Community is testing all employees and residents after one employee tested positive for the virus.

Just 12 days ago, Erie County moved into the yellow phase after Governor Wolf relaxing some of the state’s guidelines.

Erie County executive Kathy Dahlkemper told us that the spike in cases could lead to more people being in a public setting.

“The stay at home order being ended and people being out and about and this would be about the time frame that we knew we would see some higher numbers and of course we saw 13 the other day and now 17 today,” said Dahlkemper.