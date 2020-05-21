Erie County sees spike in COVID-19 cases with 17 newly confirmed cases

Erie County is seeing it’s largest single day increase in COVID-19 cases. Seventeen new cases were confirmed just days before the holiday weekend.

Some residents say this is a wake up call that our county may not be ready to fully reopen. Others say that this is really not a surprise since we’ve entered the yellow phase.

“It’s predictable, it was predictable, I could see that,” said Nelson Cash, Erie Resident.

Erie County is seeing a record high number of COVID-19 cases. Seventeen new cases of the virus were confirmed on Wednesday afternoon during the county’s news briefing.

“The stay at home order being ended and people being out and about this would be about the time frame that we knew we would see some higher numbers and of course we saw 13 the other day and now 17 today,” said Kathy Dahlkemper, Erie County Executive.

The spike comes just 12 days after the county moved to the yellow phase of partial reopening.

“Moving into the yellow phase, we’re definitely going to find more cases. Like I said it’s predictable. I think COVID-19 might have another laps if people aren’t wearing a mask like this,” said Cash.

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper tells us that 40% of cases are those between the ages of 25 to 49.

“It doesn’t surprise me because I know last week, there were a lot of people that were congregating because of Mother’s Day and it seems like some of the cases they have to keep readjusting,” said Eric Amendola, Erie Resident.

As we inch closer to the holiday weekend, some residents say we need to just do our part and take extra precautions.

“As it starts getting warmer, my friends and I want to go out and do things, but obviously we understand we can’t do as much as we want. I think right now it’s just important we wash our hands and take those extra precautions,” said Gabby Gala, Erie Resident.

This brings the county to 162 positive cases of the virus with 121 people recovering. There have been three deaths in Erie County.

Tonight during Harborcreek’s supervisors meeting, members passed a resolution to reach out to Governor Wolf to advocate for more businesses to reopen, even after hearing about the 17 new cases.