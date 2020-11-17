Erie County still seeing surge in COVID-19 cases with record high 167 single-day increase of new cases

As the nation faces massive COVID-19 outbreaks, Erie County has now hit the highest amount of single-day cases from testing positive to active cases.

Samiar Nefzi was live from the Erie County Health Department with more on the alarming surge of COVID-19 cases.

A jarring number of coronavirus cases was announced Tuesday by County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper’s administration.

The county executive says she is extremely concerned with the numbers, saying it seems the county has lost control of the virus.

Today, Erie County reported 167 new positive cases of COVID-19 and four new deaths, bringing the cumulative total in the county to 3,630 with 63 deaths (reported in NEDSS). There are 2,457 recovered cases, 1,110 active cases and 38,303 negatives reported.

As we know, Erie County has seen an upswing of COVID-19 cases. This has been attributed to several things like gatherings, confined spaces, and people not following proper masking or staying socially distanced from one another.

Looking across the nation, we know several places have implemented new mitigation efforts and/or closures like Chicago.

Closer to home, Philadelphia announced new measures without the guidance of Governor Tom Wolf.

When talking with the county executive, she says contract tracers are flooded with case work. The county is also looking to bring more tracers on.

In Harrisburg, there is talk among leaders to enforce new mitigation efforts like travel restrictions. We know upwards of 30 states have already made lists of states where quarantine is mandatory following travel.

Coming up tonight we will have much more from the county executive and health experts.