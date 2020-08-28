Erie County Strike Team visits Iroquois Elementary to go over return to school safety plans and procedures

County officials visited to Iroquois Elementary this morning to look over the safety procedures.

About five members of the county’s Strike Team walked with school administration through the halls to get a grasp of what students can expect once they return. They also looked over the safety plan and offered helpful tips to improve the plan.

So far, the strike team has made about 10 visits to area schools with this being their 11th.

Among the plans, first and second graders will stay in their classroom remaining at the same desk. Breakfast, lunch and other actives like gym class and art will take place in the same room.

“They are trying to come up with creative ideas as to ways to make their facility and their buildings work within that realm and really be very innovative with some ideas,” said Dan Loewenheim, Strike Team, ECHD.

Iroquois School District students will head back to class for in-person instruction starting September 8th.