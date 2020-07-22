Erie County takes the initiative for students returning to school this fall

Erie County is taking the initiative for students returning to school this fall.

With the new school year approaching right around the corner, the county is working on a mitigation and risk strategy for students.

Once schools release their COVID-19 plans, the County Health Department is expected to work with superintendents to implement safe practices inside and outside of the classrooms.

Bussing transportation is also expected to look different this year as well.

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper added that there are ways to prepare your children before heading back to the classroom.

“Get them to wear their mask, get them to keep their mask on, get them to learn how to wear it now. I think a lot of children have been home. We have to teach our children,” said Dahlkemper.