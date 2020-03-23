Erie County to give live COVID-19 update at 2 p.m.

As of today, the enforcement of shutting down all non-life sustaining businesses has started.

This comes as the state numbers of COVID-19 continue to soar.

Samiar Nefzi reports live from the Erie County Health Department with what is known about this ever developing pandemic.

As of this morning, Governor Tom Wolf enacted a mandate to shutdown all non-life-sustaining businesses in efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19.

County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper confirmed the third COVID-19 case in Erie. It’s an individual in their 20s. The executive is giving few details surrounding that case, saying the health department is looking into the case to figure out if the person traveled outside of Erie County or if it’s a case of community spread.

As for the other two cases of COVID-19, they individuals are in their 30s. In both cases it is believe they contracted the virus while traveling.

The first case, the individual was tested at a primary care providers office. The second positive case came from the Saint Vincent swabbing center.

Dahlkemper added that the community needs to start practicing social distancing, saying Erie County has a fighting chance to keep the spread a minimal as possible if we take the proper steps.

The environmental branch of the health department will start to track and monitor that businesses are complying with the governors order to shutdown all non-life-sustaining businesses

Karen Tobin is now overseeing the department. You are asked to contact the health department to report a business at 451-6700.

At 2 p.m. today, the county executive will update the county on all things related to COVID-19. For now, the county executive is expected to give daily updates.