Erie County to give live COVID-19 update at 3 p.m.

The state numbers of COVID-19 continue to rise around us, but as of yesterday, Erie County sits at just five confirmed cases.

Samiar Nefzi reports LIVE from outside of the courthouse with more on COVID-19’s impact on Erie County.

As the spread of COVID-19 continues to rise across the Commonwealth, Erie County sits at five positive cases, with the majority of them coming from travel.

County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper confirmed yesterday there are no new cases of COVID-19 in Erie County.

She says she believes the county is in the best place it can be considering the growing number of COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth and around the globe.

She added that as the numbers continue to rise in places like Pittsburgh, Cleveland and Buffalo, her preventive measures such as shutting down non-life sustaining business and a Stay at Home order have been crucial to keeping the spread minimal in Erie County.

The county has also created a community chat line. This is not a crisis number, but simply someone to listen and help provide accurate information regarding COVID-19.

That number is 273-7007. It is currently live. You can call Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.

Governor Tom Wolf is expected to give a COVID-19 update LIVE at 2 p.m. and the Erie County Executive is expected to give a LIVE update on COVID-19 at 3 p.m. You can watch both on YourErie.com.