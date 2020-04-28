Erie COVID-19 survivor donates plasma

Erie has had it’s first unit of plasma taken from a COVID-19 survivor, which could mean life or death for someone seriously infected with the virus.

The survivor offered to donate to the blood bank, part of a program between the Community Blood Bank, Saint Vincent and UPMC.

COVID-19 survivors carry antibodies to the virus in their blood. Those antibodies can be used with the most serious patients to reduce the infection.

“We’re thrilled that the donor was eager to come in and help and that we were able to get a unit from him. This is wonderful for Erie, it’s the first unit we’ve been able to have locally,” said Deanna Renaud, Executive Director, Community Blood Bank.

It takes about 36 hours to test and prepare the plasma for use in a COVID-19 positive patient.