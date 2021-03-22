Erie event organizations awaiting to make a decision about whether to host annual functions this summer

Several Erie event organizations are waiting to make a decision about whether to host annual functions this summer.

Here are the factors that these coordinators are taking into consideration.

The Erie County Department of Health has put out a COVID guideline check list for events like Eight Great Tuesdays, Sunset Concerts, and Roar on the Shore.

One expert in Erie tourism, John Oliver, said that Erie events require a lot of planning in advance.

Oliver said that while he is optimistic about the summer events, organizers are putting a lot on the line.

“By the time we get to July, we’re going to be back towards a new normal where events can take place, but understanding that those putting the events on cannot take that chance,” said John Oliver, President of VisitErie.

Oliver added that these organizers are signing contracts with multiple groups and making a long term financial commitment.

“While it may be free to attend, there’s a cost involved in putting on those events and even though those that aren’t free you have to reach a certain level of attendance in order to cover costs,” said Oliver.

The Erie County Department of Health is a resource for event planners to ensure that there events are following current state guidelines.

“We have asked that anyone planning an event does a checklist to go through their COVID prevention plan. It’s not a permit persay, we are just reviewing it to make sure it meets the mitigation orders,” said Breanna Adams, Director of Environmental Health Services for the Erie County Department of Health.

State mitigation orders are changing on April 4th, so outdoor events can have up to 50% of their capacity in an outside area, however there are still other factors to consider.

“Masking order is still universal so everyone is still required to wear a mask. Even if it’s outside, social distancing is still in place. So making sure that things are spread out,” said Adams.

Health Department staff said that they are hosting webinars going over the checklist for event organizers to help clarify any questions.