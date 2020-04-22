Erie Fraternal Order of Police opens lawsuit against Erie County Health Department

The Erie Fraternal Order of Police has opened a lawsuit against the Erie County Health Department for it’s policy of giving the County 911 Center the addresses of COVID-19 patients, but not their names.

We spoke with the Police Union as well as County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper on this matter.

As it stands right now, the Health Department currently gives 911 dispatch only a list of addresses for active positive COVID-19 cases.

The Police Union said that the Health Department is not providing enough information to keep officers safe.

“We kind of lead the state in putting addresses into our 911 system. Anytime that a house has a COVID-19 positive individual in there that could come up as a tag,” said Dahlkemper.

The FOP said they do not want the names for themselves but rather for the dispatch center so they can in turn let responding officers know who in the household could be the positive case.

The FOP also added that this would also help officers enforce the quarantine order of sick individuals. The Erie Fraternal Order of Police represents 273 officers.

“It’s very important that any information that they can give according to the law is given to help these first responders who are really the heroes in this fight right now. I believe as well as my co-council that the law allows for this to occur,” said Chad Vilushis who is representing the Erie Fraternal Order of Police.

County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper believes that the current policy is good as is.

“It provides two things. It gives that sense of security and knowledge to our first responders, but also protects the person that is ill, who has the ability to now have their identity revealed,” said Dahlkemper.

Dahlkemper said they do not plan on giving dispatch a list of COVID-19 positive names.

“If we can give the police a little more information to keep them safer and keep this community safer and the law allows it, it needs to be done,” said Vilushis.

A union representative said that they would like to resolve this out of court if possible, but so far talks between police and the county have not been successful.