A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

In a statement released by the Erie Sports Commission, the Erie Freedom Challenge 15K has been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.

This annual event of a 15K or 5K was originally scheduled for Memorial Day. However, due to concerns related to the pandemic, the Freedom Challenge will now be held on Labor Day.

The races will still be starting and finishing at the Walnut Creek Baptist Church.

To learn more information about this event, you can check it out by clicking here