Erie Front Porch Festival to replace Erie Food Truck Festival this year

Also not happening this summer because of the COVID-19 pandemic is the Erie Food Truck Festival in Lawrence Park.

The third annual event was scheduled for June, but now the event is morphing into a one time only Erie Front Porch Festival.

All proceeds will benefit Erie’s food truck vendors that have been hit hard by the financial impact of the pandemic.

The event will be presented on Facebook live from 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 6th and will feature a line-up of music including:

2 p.m. – 3 p.m. Zach Orr

3 p.m. – 4 p.m. Lindsey Vendetti & Eric Brewer

4 p.m. – 5 p.m. Tommy Link

5 p.m. – 6 p.m. Six Year Stretch

6 p.m. – 7 p.m. The Groove – Live from PACA

“While we can’t all gather together in one place, we can harness the spirit of the Erie Food Truck Festival on behalf of the local vendors who help make the Erie Food Truck Festival special,” said Kate Philips, Chair of the Erie Food Truck Festival. “We are hoping that folks across Erie County will take to their front porch, tune in to a dynamic local musical lineup, and reach into their pockets to support Erie’s favorite mobile eateries.

“These small business owners are among those hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, with many at risk of parking their food trucks permanently. A daylong online fundraising event, in partnership with the Erie Reader, will help these small business owners endure the COVID-19 storm and preserve their livelihood as well as Erie County’s favorite mobile eateries.”

You can purchase tickets at http://eriefoodtruckfestival.com/tickets/. All tickets purchased will include discount coupons to local breweries and wineries including: