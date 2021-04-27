Erie High moves to remote learning after several students and a teacher test positive for COVID-19

A local high school is returning to remote learning.

This, after a teacher and multiple students test positive for COVID-19.

Fontaine Glenn was live from Erie High School this morning with more.

The Erie School District confirmed all Erie High School students will return to remote learning for at least the rest of this week. However the teachers are still being asked to report to school today.

This decision came after consulting with the Erie County Department of Health when it was learned that a teacher who received the J & J vaccine and eight high school students tested positive for COVID-19.

Many of the teachers received the J & J vaccine at a special vaccination clinic weeks ago at the Intermediate Unit in Edinboro.

The district is currently doing contact tracing to determine exactly how many students were exposed to the teacher and other students.

