Erie High returns to in-person learning after recent COVID-19 outbreak

In-person classroom instructions are back in session for Erie High School students.

This comes after a week where a few students and staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

We went live from the school to find out what the return to school looked like for the students.

When inside the school, students were seen socially distant inside classrooms and were wearing masks.

The principal of the high school said that the few students and staff members who tested positive for COVID-19 are doing just fine.

Erie High School students are back to a socially distanced in-person classroom.

This comes after the high school was closed for over a week since eight students and one staff member who was fully vaccinated tested positive for COVID-19.

The principal of the school Don Orlando said that he is excited to sere his students back in the classrooms.

“School is not the same when the kids aren’t here. So we are absolutely excited to have them back. We love seeing them this morning. It’s been great,” said Don Orlando, Principal of Erie High.

Orlando said that there isn’t any wrong answer for those who decided to not come back to in-person learning.

“If you feel that back to in-person was the answer then absolutely. We have a nice and safe environment for you to come in-person and learn,” said Orlando.

Erie’s Public Schools will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for all students and their families on Wednesday May 12th.

It’s a partnership with AHN Saint Vincent and the Minority Community Investment Coalition.

Shantel Hillard said that he hopes families and students can learn from the school’s temporary shutdown.

“So we can get these students back to school and doing what’s best for them and that is getting an education,” said Shantel Hillard, Executive Director of the Booker T. Washington Center.

Orlando said that the students have adapted well to the online and hybrid learning.

“So I say as long as attendance was good they’ve gotten a good quality education. They’re doing well,” said Orlando.

Orlando said that aside from the students returning to school, there are plans that the school is working on for a safe program and graduation ceremony.

