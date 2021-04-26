Erie High School to close April 27th due to teacher and students testing positive for COVID-19

Erie High School will close on Tuesday, April 27th due to a teacher along with eight students testing positive for COVID-19.

Erie High will be closed through at least Friday, April 30th according to the school district.

All students will attend classes remotely. This action comes after consultation with the Erie County Department of Health.

It is reported that the teacher who tested positive for COVID-19 had previously received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

The district is now performing contact tracing in order to determine how many students were exposed to the teacher and other students.

We have also been informed that teachers are still be asked to report to school Tuesday, even though students will learn from home.

The news that a vaccinated teacher has tested positive is causing concern among some teachers at Erie High.

These teachers are concerned that even with the vaccination, they could potentially carry the virus home to their families.

Most teachers have received the J&J vaccine at a special vaccination clinic weeks ago held at the Intermediate Unit in Edinboro.