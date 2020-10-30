Erie High School to close next week following two employees testing positive for COVID-19

Erie’s Public Schools announcing that Erie High School will be closed to all students next week, from Monday, November 2nd through Friday, November 6th.

This comes after a second Erie High School employee has tested positive for COVID-19. Earlier in the week, the district notified the Erie High School community as one employee tested positive.

All students will work remotely during the closure and staff will continue to report to the building, according to a news release by Erie’s Public Schools.

All activities, including athletic activities, are also suspended during the closure.

A custodial crew will work this weekend to sanitize the entire school building in order to protect the health and safety of the community.

The Pennsylvania Department of Education recommends that school districts close a school for a 14-day period when two to four positive cases of COVID-19 occur in a school building.

According to the news release, at no time did either employee have contact with any students.