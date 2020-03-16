Erie Home and Garden Expo cancelled

The Erie Home and Garden Expo at the Bayfront Convention Center that was set to take place this weekend has been cancelled.

As stated on their website:

“At Erie Promotions, the safety of our customers and vendors is our uncompromising priority. Based on recent developments with the Coronavirus (COVID-19), the Pennsylvania Governor strongly advised all events statewide (of over 250 attendees), be cancelled or postponed. The President of the United States has declared the COVID-19 pandemic a National Emergency. After discussions with County & City government officials and the Bayfront Convention Center, it is with a heavy heart to inform you that we will be cancelling the Erie Home & Garden Expo for the 2020 season. This decision has not been an easy one and we understand the impact to the Erie area and all small businesses involved. Attendees all pre-sale tickets will be refunded. We will see you next year, March 19th – 21st, 2021″