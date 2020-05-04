Erie Humane Society sees increase in pet adoptions

A local animal shelter has seen an increase in pet adoptions due to the stay at home order.

According to the Executive Director of the Erie Humane Society, 110 pets were adopted in March.

While the humane society encourages pet adoption, they also want new pet owners to keep in mind that the responsibility of owning a pet does not go away.

“How we’re going to help people acclimate themselves and their pets to going back to the work field and show these animals are safe and they don’t have any anxiety when they go back,” said Nicole Bawol, Executive Director of the Erie Humane Society.

There was a slight decrease in pet adoptions in the month of April due to the veterinarians not performing elective procedures.