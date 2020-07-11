Erie Humane Society sees the economic effects of COVID-19

A local animal shelter was one of many non-profits that felt the economic effects of COVID-19.

The executive director of the Erie County Humane Society said that the pandemic did not initially hit them hard, but as it continued a ripple effect started as well.

The executive director also said that donations are currently down and that they are seeing more animals dropped off by pet owners.

The shelter has also had to cancel their summer fundraisers which was about 31% of their yearly budget.

This comes as the shelter’s expenses continue to rise.

“Which is a very significant amount for the pets here at the Humane Society. We’re really in need of a minimum monitory donation to us or think about us on Erie Gives Day with a minimum donation of $25. The shelter pets here really need that,” said Nicole Bawol, Executive Director of the Humane Society of NWPA.

Bawol said that they are nervous to see how this will impact the shelter moving forward.

The society is open for appointments only type of visits in order to be mindful of social distancing efforts.