Erie Insurance announces $200 million in immediate relief for personal and commercial auto insurance customers

Erie Insurance announced today it will provide $200 million in dividends directly to personal and commercial auto insurance customers.

This immediate relief represents about 30% of related auto insurance premiums over a two-month period or 5% of their annual premium.

The announcement comes in addition to the $200 million in rate reductions announced earlier this month.

Erie Insurance says they are doing this because of the significant decline in miles driven because of the current COVID-19 pandemic.

Erie Insurance plans to distribute checks to customers in mid-May of 2020 and there is no need for customers to call Erie Insurance or their agent to request the payment. Checks will be mailed directly to customers with policies in force as of April 1, 2020.

“We are fortunate to have built up the financial strength we have over our 95 years that allows us to further support our customers during this challenging time,” said Erie Insurance President and CEO Tim NeCastro. “We stand by our customers during times of hardship and catastrophe and our response reflects who we’ve been for 95 years: a company that’s always there for our customers and a company that is truly Above All in Service.”

Erie Insurance is also granting nearly $2.5 million to agents and branch offices to boost their charitable work in local communities.



“Our agents and employees have also stepped up to provide much-needed support to their local communities,” added NeCastro. “They’re feeding first responders and healthcare workers, purchasing gift cards from restaurants and retailers to thank those on the front lines and so much more. This infusion of funding will give them even more opportunities to continue these good works.”

The company also has announced they will help customers with flexible payment and billing options, coverage adjustments, among other things:

Flexible Payment and Billing Options

ERIE understands that each customer’s situation is unique and we continue to offer flexibility to customers facing hardship. ERIE agents can help customers with updating coverages. Customers can contact ERIE’s Customer Care team at (800) 458-0811 with assistance on delaying payment dates, adjusting installments, changing pay plans and waiving penalties and fees. In addition, some billing requests including deferring payments and nonpay cancellations can also be requested through erieinsurance.com/help or through their ERIE Online Account.



Customers can also access their personal lines and life policies, view current and previous invoices, pay their bill and monitor a claim through Online Account.



Making Life Insurance Attainable

For a limited time, Erie Family Life is offering applicants a path to life insurance coverage without the requirement of a paramedical exam. The option to waive the exam is aligned with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance to maintain social distancing and prevent the spread of COVID-19. The waiver provides Erie Insurance customers the ability to obtain life insurance without in-person interaction. The offer is available for customers up to age 55 and policy face amounts up to $500,000.



Gift Card and Gift Certificate Reimbursement Coverage

Pending regulatory approval in several states, Erie Insurance is adding gift card and gift certificate reimbursement coverage to the company’s ErieSecure Home® policies. The additional feature, included at no additional cost, would reimburse customers for remaining balances on gift cards that can no longer be used at independently owned and operated local businesses due to business closures. There is no requirement that the business be insured by ERIE. While the additional protection was introduced to help promote buying new gift cards to help small businesses with their cash flows during this challenging time, it is not a temporary addition and will become part of ERIE’s base ErieSecure Home policies.

Support for Community COVID-19 Relief Efforts

Erie Insurance provided a lead gift to support a new COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund recently established in Erie, Pennsylvania. The COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund will directly support 501(c)(3) organizations in Erie County, Pennsylvania — the location of our headquarters — that are providing support to those in need, administering care for children, serving elderly populations who are most vulnerable and helping those suffering hardships and job loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

